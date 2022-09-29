About this product
Flavored with Bone Broth Collagen Concentrate from Chicken, Beef, and Turkey.
Shake well before use
Drop directly into animal’s mouth or let absorb into food twice daily.
1 dropper per 20lbs for 450mg
1oz(30ml).
Does not contain THC (0.00% THC)
Ingredients:CBD Isolate, MCT Oil, Bone Broth Collagen Concentrate from Chicken, Beef and Turkey.
All natural ingredients, non-GMO,gluten-free,vegan friendly, with no animal testing.
About this brand
Rejuvaleaf
We offer full and broad spectrum CBD products, ranging from edibles, topicals and tinctures. With third party lab -tested GMO Free natural CBD products crafted in USA, our main goal is to provide health and wellness products that help you unwind, and be the best version of yourself. We want to deliver you a product that you can count on and love and most importantly enjoy.