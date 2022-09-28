About this product
-Contains trace amounts of THC (under 0.3%).
-Convenient and highly-effective method for taking CBD. Hold under your tongue for 60-90 and experience faster absorption and higher bioavailability than edibles, capsules, and beverage products.
-Ingredients: Full-Spectrum CBD Distillate, MCT Oil, Unsweetened Vanilla MCT Oil Flavor Concentrate.
– All-natural ingredients, non-GMO, gluten-free, vegan friendly, with no animal testing.
-Convenient and highly-effective method for taking CBD. Hold under your tongue for 60-90 and experience faster absorption and higher bioavailability than edibles, capsules, and beverage products.
-Ingredients: Full-Spectrum CBD Distillate, MCT Oil, Unsweetened Vanilla MCT Oil Flavor Concentrate.
– All-natural ingredients, non-GMO, gluten-free, vegan friendly, with no animal testing.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Rejuvaleaf
We offer full and broad spectrum CBD products, ranging from edibles, topicals and tinctures. With third party lab -tested GMO Free natural CBD products crafted in USA, our main goal is to provide health and wellness products that help you unwind, and be the best version of yourself. We want to deliver you a product that you can count on and love and most importantly enjoy.