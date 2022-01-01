Cannadips Natural Mint features a balanced mix of sweet and cool mints sensations.



We're on a mission to supply quality CBD in a way that is radical and effective. Cannadips CBD allows you to live in the moment and experience life without distractions.



Our pouch-in-mouth product provides one of the best CBD experiences available. We utilize a proprietary process that preserves the valuable terpene and flavonoid compounds found in our American grown hemp, which in turn increases CBD bio-availability and allows for quick mucosal absorption directly in the mouth. We then extract any residual THC so you can be sure you're getting a quality THC-free, Broad Spectrum Hemp product in the end. Cannadips provides a truly elevated CBD experience.



We believe in feeling good while carrying out daily responsibilities, which is why Cannadips CBD is made in precise doses, intended for daily use and enjoyment.



Our pouches are made with all natural ingredients, sourced from reputable suppliers. All Cannadips CBD products are lab-tested for quality and safety.



Each tin contains 150mg of water dispersible CBD.