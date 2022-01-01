This Feel Brands™ Phytocannabinoid-Rich (PCR) Tincture contains 250mg of cannabidiol (CBD) oil in a 30ml (1 ounce) glass bottle with 1ml dropper. This product contains the lowest CBD concentration in the Feel line of tinctures, delivering 8.33mg of CBD per dropper. This tincture is ideal for those who don’t require much CBD on a daily basis, or are just starting out on a CBD supplement regimen. The Feel Fit™ line of CBD products are formulated for everyday use as a vital part of your supplement & vitamin program.



Feel Fit™was developed to “fit” perfectly into your active regimen to ease pain caused by inflammation, reduce anxiety, and promote a general feeling of well-being that allows to you to stay active at your peak performance, both personally & professionally.



All Feel Brands™ tinctures are 100% USA-grown from organic, non-GMO hemp plants. Our 0% THC formulations are full-spectrum with zero psychoactive effects.