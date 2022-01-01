Feel Peace™ CBD gel cap products are specially formulated for use at the end of the day to aid in recovery & relaxation. Feel Peace™ was developed to utilize the natural benefits of cannabidiol (CBD) combined with melatonin & chamomile to deliver a relaxed mind & body in preparation for a rejuvenating night’s sleep.



Feel Peace™ hemp oil gel caps are created with a patent-pending water-soluble liquid, and contain 25mg of CBD each, along with other minor phytocannabinoids such as CBG, CBN, CBC, and over 40 naturally present synergistic terpenes.



This product contains 25mg of cannabidiol (CBD) per capsule and is designed to have maximum absorption and optimum bioavailability. Dosing can be customized according to desired specifications/outcomes.



Feel Brands™ gel caps push bioavailability to 3-5 times higher than cannabinoids delivered in oil, leading to enhanced biological response.