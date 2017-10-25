About this strain
Cowboy Kush by Greenpoint Seeds is a hybrid cross of Hell’s Angels OG and Stardawg. This aromatic hybrid combines the sharpness and sweetness of Hell’s Angels OG and the chemical tartness and astringent aromas of the Stardawg to create a unique, if not challenging terpene profile. The best phenotypes of Cowboy Kush have a balanced combination of these aromas as well as middle-of-the-road mental and physical effects. Enjoy Cowboy Kush to shrug off stress while assisting with inflammation and insomnia.
Cowboy Kush effects
25 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
84% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
40% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
36% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
27% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
