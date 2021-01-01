Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Relive Everyday

Relive Everyday

RE-ASSURE 10mg Hemp Extract Gummies - Orange Flavor - 30ct

About this product

best! For those that don't like the taste of more traditional methods of hemp extract - the flavors available make taking nature's goodness a little easier. Don't be caught without your go-to for hemp extract that makes helping your body feel it's best.

Supplemental Facts
FLAVOR: ORANGE
Serving Size: 1 Gummy
Servings per container: 30
~ 10mg of broad-spectrum hemp extract per serving
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!