Relive Everyday's goal for you is to easily relive your best day every day. RE-ASSURE gummies can help you achieve just that by having precise measurements of the things that help you feel your best! For those that don't like the taste of more traditional methods of hemp extract - the flavors available make taking nature's goodness a little easier. Don't be caught without your go-to for hemp extract that makes helping your body feel it's best.



Supplemental Facts:



FLAVOR: Watermelon

Serving Size: 1 Gummy

Servings per container: 30

~ 10mg of broad-spectrum hemp extract per serving