Remedi's Renew lotion features our new easy-to-dose pump and comes infused with RSO to deliver 100mg of THC per bottle. We use a blend of moisturizing ingredients like Shea Butter, Aloe Vera, Lavender, and peppermint oil to create a paraben-free topical that absorbs easily into the skin without any oily residue. Great for those looking for localized relief without any intoxicating effect.
Remedi
Welcome to wellness-minded cannabis, delivered in easy forms and precise doses. Find Remedi tinctures, capsules and RSO — available in Relief and Rest benefits — at a dispensary near you.