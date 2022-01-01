Remedi's Renew lotion features our new easy-to-dose pump and comes infused with RSO to deliver 100mg of THC per bottle. We use a blend of moisturizing ingredients like Shea Butter, Aloe Vera, Lavender, and peppermint oil to create a paraben-free topical that absorbs easily into the skin without any oily residue. Great for those looking for localized relief without any intoxicating effect.