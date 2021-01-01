About this product

Honey Bee and Oatmeal – This timeless combination is one of our most popular varieties because of its warmth and soft vanilla undertones. Natural ingredients, including authentic honey and ground oatmeal, combine to leave your skin unbelievably soft and smooth.

Lather up with our Hemp Seed Oil Enriched Soap Bars. Once you try our all natural, skin-loving soap bars you won’t use anything else.

All of the soaps and products that are part of our skincare line are made with all-natural ingredients.