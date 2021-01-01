About this strain
60 Day Lemon
After success with 60 Day Wonder, DNA Genetics created 60 Day Lemon, a cross of their popular Lemon Skunk and a Ruderalis. The strain finishes quickly and is simple to grow with its autoflowering properties. 60 Day Lemon is pungent with lemon citrus and skunk terpenes that will fill any room after you crack open a jar. You can expect a high that will put you in an elevated state of relaxation and allow you to be present and content in the moment.
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
