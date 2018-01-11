Pink Panties
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
Pink Panties effects
Reported by real people like you
42 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
26% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
26% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
4% of people report feeling headache
Insomnia
14% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
Inflammation
9% of people say it helps with inflammation
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!