Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Resin Rancher's

Resin Rancher's

Pink Panties

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD

Pink Panties effects

Reported by real people like you
42 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
26% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
26% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
4% of people report feeling headache
Insomnia
14% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
Inflammation
9% of people say it helps with inflammation
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!