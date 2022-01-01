About this product
1-ounce bottle, with 2000 mg CBG
Our Full Strength Formula, hemp-derived full-spectrum CBG in a coconut oil base. Made from federally-compliant industrial hemp.
Certified & insured Hemp Food product, 100% grown and processed by Resonance Farm.
Contains less than 0.3% THC, 3rd-party tested for purity and potency.
Our Full Strength Formula, hemp-derived full-spectrum CBG in a coconut oil base. Made from federally-compliant industrial hemp.
Certified & insured Hemp Food product, 100% grown and processed by Resonance Farm.
Contains less than 0.3% THC, 3rd-party tested for purity and potency.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Resonance Farm
Resonance Farm is your one-stop-shop for all your CBD needs in Oregon. We carry certified organic hemp derived CBD & CBG oil, edibles, topicals, and much more. Visit us today!