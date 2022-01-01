About this product
Resonance Farm’s Lavender Roll-on is a floral blend of organic Lavender essential oil with our full strength CBD and CBG rich oils.
Each bottle has 340mg of CBG and 340mg of CBD. All of our oils contain organic MCT Oil (fractionated coconut oil).
About this brand
Resonance Farm
Resonance Farm is your one-stop-shop for all your CBD needs in Oregon. We carry certified organic hemp derived CBD & CBG oil, edibles, topicals, and much more. Visit us today!