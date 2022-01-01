About this product
1 ounce bottle with 700mg CBD
Our Pet Formula is formulated for everyday use by anyone looking to share the benefits of CBD with their pet. We use the same high-quality ingredients as our Classic Formula, and the product packaging has dosage information specifically for pets.
Contains less than 0.3% THC, 3rd-party tested for purity and potency.
About this brand
Resonance Farm
Resonance Farm is your one-stop-shop for all your CBD needs in Oregon. We carry certified organic hemp derived CBD & CBG oil, edibles, topicals, and much more. Visit us today!