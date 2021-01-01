Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand ReTreat Edibles

ReTreat Edibles

Gluten Free Baking Mix - Peanut Butter Oat Squares, for use with your Cannabis oil.

About this product

ReTreat baking mixes are crafted specifically for use with your preferred cannabis oil. Our premium mixes are gluten free, dairy free, Non GMO, and vegan friendly. When crafting our recipes we pair natural ingredients with uncompromising flavor and consistency. They are easy to use and are designed and tested for consistent portioning. See our cannabis oil dosing chart on our website. https://retreatibles.com
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!