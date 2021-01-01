ReTreat Edibles
Gluten Free Baking Mix - Peanut Butter Oat Squares, for use with your Cannabis oil.
About this product
ReTreat baking mixes are crafted specifically for use with your preferred cannabis oil. Our premium mixes are gluten free, dairy free, Non GMO, and vegan friendly. When crafting our recipes we pair natural ingredients with uncompromising flavor and consistency. They are easy to use and are designed and tested for consistent portioning. See our cannabis oil dosing chart on our website. https://retreatibles.com
