About this product

SIMPLE Ingredients: gourmet fruit purees, sugar, gelatin and a touch of natural flavor and tartness to enhance each flavor.



EXCEPTIONAL Cannabis: the backbone of every WVA product. Our whole-plant extracts are made possible by award winning grows like Yerba Buena & Fox Hollow Flora. You might have come for the THC and CBD, but we’ll win you over with a full-spectrum experience.



CONSISTENCY: Each fruit puree gummy is just 5mg each. Retreats are homogenized, tested by a 3rd party lab, and sold in childproof packaging.