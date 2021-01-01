Loading…
25:1 Gummies 104mg 10-pack

by Retreats Edibles

SIMPLE Ingredients: gourmet fruit purees, sugar, gelatin and a touch of natural flavor and tartness to enhance each flavor.

EXCEPTIONAL Cannabis: the backbone of every WVA product. Our whole-plant extracts are made possible by award winning grows like Yerba Buena & Fox Hollow Flora. You might have come for the THC and CBD, but we’ll win you over with a full-spectrum experience.

CONSISTENCY: Each fruit puree gummy is just 5mg each. Retreats are homogenized, tested by a 3rd party lab, and sold in childproof packaging.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

Retreats Edibles
Welcome to your personal Retreat! Rest assured, we’ve packed all your favorites:

-carefully sourced cannabis
-flower extracted in-house
-paired with delicious fruit purees
-strain-specific varieties

Our farm-to-pocket gummies come in a child-resistant reusable tin perfect for your daily adventures (& no exit bag needed). Enjoy 5 flavors in each 10pk.

Passionfruit Punch - Blueberry Bliss - Strawberry Blast - Sunrise Grapefruit - La la Lychee

-Recreational strain-specific 10pks (5mgs each piece)
-OMMP Medical 2pks (50mgs each piece)

Made by Willamette Valley Alchemy, craft cannabis extractors responsible for creating award- shatters, sauces and Liquid Live Resin cartridges. Cannabis is the foundation of our recipe, each strain chosen for it's metabolic effects. In work, play, or relaxation – make it a Retreat. We'd love to connect @Retreats_wva

