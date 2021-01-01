No product reviews
About this brand
Retreats Edibles
Welcome to your personal Retreat! Rest assured, we’ve packed all your favorites:
-carefully sourced cannabis
-flower extracted in-house
-paired with delicious fruit purees
-strain-specific varieties
Our farm-to-pocket gummies come in a child-resistant reusable tin perfect for your daily adventures (& no exit bag needed). Enjoy 5 flavors in each 10pk.
Passionfruit Punch - Blueberry Bliss - Strawberry Blast - Sunrise Grapefruit - La la Lychee
Available in
-Recreational strain-specific 10pks (5mgs each piece)
-OMMP Medical 2pks (50mgs each piece)
Made by Willamette Valley Alchemy, craft cannabis extractors responsible for creating award- shatters, sauces and Liquid Live Resin cartridges. Cannabis is the foundation of our recipe, each strain chosen for it's metabolic effects. In work, play, or relaxation – make it a Retreat. We'd love to connect @Retreats_wva
