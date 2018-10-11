Glass Apple Disposable Pen 0.35g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC —CBD —
Glass Apple effects
Reported by real people like you
25 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Energetic
60% of people report feeling energetic
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
48% of people report feeling uplifted
Paranoid
12% of people report feeling paranoid
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
20% of people say it helps with fatigue
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!