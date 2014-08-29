Lavender Jones effects
176 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
42% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
19% of people say it helps with pain
