Logo for the brand Revel Farms

Revel Farms

Queen Mother Goji Shatter 1g

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 20%CBD 1%

Queen Mother Goji effects

Reported by real people like you
41 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Focused
36% of people report feeling focused
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
14% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
9% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
9% of people say it helps with insomnia
