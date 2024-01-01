Reverts' Aloha punch delivers the tropical punch flavor and aroma of your favorite, childhood, sugary soft drink. A fusion of energizing and calming effects, this strain is your one-way ticket to balancing stress while sparking creativity. The initial whiff of Aloha Punch fills the air with a sweet, tropical aroma reminiscent of a Hawaiian luau. Each puff delivers more than just a high; it offers a cornucopia of benefits that engage both your senses and your well-being.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
At Revert, we cultivate a unique cannabis experience rooted in organic practices within the heart of the Capital Region, NY. As a women-grown and veteran-operated company, our mission is to redefine the industry by crafting premium varieties of cannabis. Each strain is meticulously handcrafted and curated to cater to diverse preferences, ensuring a pleasurable journey for individuals from all walks of life. Our commitment to quality, sustainability, and inclusivity drives us to provide a harmonious blend of nature, expertise, and community in every product we deliver.