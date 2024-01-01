Reverts' Blue Razz produces easy-going effects that are uplifting and enjoyable. Blue Raspberry offers a sweet flavor profile with skunky undertones. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with pain and headaches. The flavor is like a bowl of fresh fruity berries, with blueberries, raspberries and strawberries, all wrapped up with touches of spiciness upon exhale. Blue Razz is often chosen to treat those suffering from conditions such as chronic pain, headaches or migraines, chronic stress or anxiety, depression and fibromyalgia.
At Revert, we cultivate a unique cannabis experience rooted in organic practices within the heart of the Capital Region, NY. As a women-grown and veteran-operated company, our mission is to redefine the industry by crafting premium varieties of cannabis. Each strain is meticulously handcrafted and curated to cater to diverse preferences, ensuring a pleasurable journey for individuals from all walks of life. Our commitment to quality, sustainability, and inclusivity drives us to provide a harmonious blend of nature, expertise, and community in every product we deliver.