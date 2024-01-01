Reverts' Forbidden Fruit is a perfect mixture of Cherry Pie’s musky, sweet cherry undertones and Tangie’s loud tropical flavors. The flavor is incredibly smooth and fresh, with a fruity sweet lemony taste that's accented by sweet berries and pine. If you like the taste of Forbidden Fruit, you'll love the high even more. It starts with an uplifted euphoric effect that boosts your mood and leaves you feeling happy and content. Forbidden Fruit ideal for experienced users suffering from chronic pain, insomnia, chronic stress, and migraines.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
At Revert, we cultivate a unique cannabis experience rooted in organic practices within the heart of the Capital Region, NY. As a women-grown and veteran-operated company, our mission is to redefine the industry by crafting premium varieties of cannabis. Each strain is meticulously handcrafted and curated to cater to diverse preferences, ensuring a pleasurable journey for individuals from all walks of life. Our commitment to quality, sustainability, and inclusivity drives us to provide a harmonious blend of nature, expertise, and community in every product we deliver.