90% - Rechargeable - Indica - No Cutting Agents - No Additives
Reverts' Grape Ape provides a palpable sense of both mental and physical relaxation, easing users into a spacey calmness. Named for its distinct grapey smell, this indica is known for providing carefree relaxation while relieving pain, stress, and anxiety. Its indica strength also makes Grape Ape a helpful strain for those suffering from nagging pain, whether due to temporary aches or more chronic conditions. It's reported to help with soothing sore muscles after strenuous exercise.
At Revert, we cultivate a unique cannabis experience rooted in organic practices within the heart of the Capital Region, NY. As a women-grown and veteran-operated company, our mission is to redefine the industry by crafting premium varieties of cannabis. Each strain is meticulously handcrafted and curated to cater to diverse preferences, ensuring a pleasurable journey for individuals from all walks of life. Our commitment to quality, sustainability, and inclusivity drives us to provide a harmonious blend of nature, expertise, and community in every product we deliver.