90% - Rechargeable - Hybrid - No Cutting Agents - No Additives
The effects of Reverts' Rainbow Runtz are perfect for any lover of classic hybrids as well as great for daytime and afternoon smoking. The sweet, fruity yet flowery strain is also a great choice for those treating insomnia, depression, chronic stress or PTSD and appetite loss or nausea. Revert vapes deliver unparalleled potency and smoothness with every puff.
At Revert, we cultivate a unique cannabis experience rooted in organic practices within the heart of the Capital Region, NY. As a women-grown and veteran-operated company, our mission is to redefine the industry by crafting premium varieties of cannabis. Each strain is meticulously handcrafted and curated to cater to diverse preferences, ensuring a pleasurable journey for individuals from all walks of life. Our commitment to quality, sustainability, and inclusivity drives us to provide a harmonious blend of nature, expertise, and community in every product we deliver.