90% - Rechargeable - Sativa - No Cutting Agents - No Additives
Reverts' Strawberry Lemonade is perfect for a lazy day at home or a focused head buzz that melts into physical relaxation. This strain is an ideal choice for someone dealing with symptoms associated with chronic, depression, and fatigue. The flavor features a sweet citrus aroma with a tangy, lemon, and berry profile.
At Revert, we cultivate a unique cannabis experience rooted in organic practices within the heart of the Capital Region, NY. As a women-grown and veteran-operated company, our mission is to redefine the industry by crafting premium varieties of cannabis. Each strain is meticulously handcrafted and curated to cater to diverse preferences, ensuring a pleasurable journey for individuals from all walks of life. Our commitment to quality, sustainability, and inclusivity drives us to provide a harmonious blend of nature, expertise, and community in every product we deliver.