90% - Rechargeable - Sativa - No Cutting Agents - No Additives
Reverts' Tangie Sunrise is the perfect wake-and-bake bud, with energizing and uplifted effects that are perfect to get you going by filling your mind slowly with lifted energy and focus. This strain is the perfect choice for treating conditions such as chronic fatigue, mood swings, depression, and chronic stress or anxiety. The sharp citrusy flavor consists of a sour tangy exhale with a savory diesel kick.
At Revert, we cultivate a unique cannabis experience rooted in organic practices within the heart of the Capital Region, NY. As a women-grown and veteran-operated company, our mission is to redefine the industry by crafting premium varieties of cannabis. Each strain is meticulously handcrafted and curated to cater to diverse preferences, ensuring a pleasurable journey for individuals from all walks of life. Our commitment to quality, sustainability, and inclusivity drives us to provide a harmonious blend of nature, expertise, and community in every product we deliver.