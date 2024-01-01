Reverts' Watermelon OG is a strain that delivers a refreshing and juicy experience, reminiscent of biting into a ripe watermelon. The flavor profile combines the sweetness of watermelon with subtle earthy undertones, creating a delightful fusion of flavors. With its relaxing and soothing effects, Watermelon OG is a go-to choice for those looking to unwind and enjoy a flavorful cannabis experience. Fans of Watermelon OG have shared it provides a powerful yet balanced and relaxing high that soothes both body and mind. Initially they experience a buzzing, stimulating euphoria. Many find deep contentment, making it ideal for stress relief and relaxation. This strain is a great choice for unwinding, socializing, or simply enjoying a mellow evening with friends.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
At Revert, we cultivate a unique cannabis experience rooted in organic practices within the heart of the Capital Region, NY. As a women-grown and veteran-operated company, our mission is to redefine the industry by crafting premium varieties of cannabis. Each strain is meticulously handcrafted and curated to cater to diverse preferences, ensuring a pleasurable journey for individuals from all walks of life. Our commitment to quality, sustainability, and inclusivity drives us to provide a harmonious blend of nature, expertise, and community in every product we deliver.