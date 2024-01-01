90% - Hybrid - No Cutting Agents - No Additives



Reverts' Watermelon OG is a strain that delivers a refreshing and juicy experience, reminiscent of biting into a ripe watermelon. The flavor profile combines the sweetness of watermelon with subtle earthy undertones, creating a delightful fusion of flavors. With its relaxing and soothing effects, Watermelon OG is a go-to choice for those looking to unwind and enjoy a flavorful cannabis experience. Fans of Watermelon OG have shared it provides a powerful yet balanced and relaxing high that soothes both body and mind. Initially they experience a buzzing, stimulating euphoria. Many find deep contentment, making it ideal for stress relief and relaxation. This strain is a great choice for unwinding, socializing, or simply enjoying a mellow evening with friends.

