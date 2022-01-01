Strain Type: Hybrid (80I/20S) | Genetics: Mint Chocolate Chip x Orange Valley OG | California OG Kush crossed with Mint Chocolate Chip. OG Kush is cherished for its ability to crush stress under the weight of its heavy euphoria. It carries an earthy pine and sour lemon scent with woody undertones, an aroma that has become the signature of OG Kush varieties and descendants. Mint Chocolate Chip is a rare 50/50 Hybrid with a delicious taste and good blend of relaxed body and alert mind. Patient's report this strain is great for treating headaches, and nervous stomach disorders.