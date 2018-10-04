About this product
Strain Type: Hybrid (50S/50I) | Genetics: Starfighter & GSC | Patients report an effect that starts as a slight lightheadedness and progresses towards full body relaxation. Rather than analytical and intense, the mental effects of this strain seem to have more to do with mood. Euphoric feelings may set in, along with intensified sensory perception. Thorough relaxation is the name of the game here, complemented by a kind of dreamy mental stimulation. Cookies and Cream’s effects make it a great medical strain for a range of physical ailments.
About this strain
Cookies and Cream, also known as "Cookies N Cream" and "Cookies & Cream," is a hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross between Starfighter and an undisclosed GSC phenotype. This sweet-tasting variety provides long-lasting relief for patients treating symptoms throughout the day, but high doses can induce an early night’s sleep. Cookies and Cream took first place in the hybrid category of the 2014 Denver Cannabis Cup. This strain was originally bred by Exotic Genetix.
Cookies and Cream effects
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Rev Brands
Revolutionary Clinics is a professional, well-respected medical marijuana company offering natural solutions to patients and Cannabis businesses across Massachusetts.