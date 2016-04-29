Highwayman
Patients report a creative cerebral effect, energizing them through a productive head buzz. This delicious smelling bud has scents of chocolate and coffee that immediately hit your senses and wakes you up. Highwayman is the cannabis lover’s perfect cup of joe, leaving them chatty and alert while also remaining relaxed and pain-free. Highwayman’s THC levels rarely top 19% and is good for day and morning time use. Improves creativity, boosts energy, prompts giggles & chattiness. Relieves stress, stimulates appetite. Name is inspired by a Willy Nelson song.
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
46% of people report feeling focused
Relaxed
40% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
13% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
13% of people say it helps with fatigue
