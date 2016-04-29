About this product

Patients report a creative cerebral effect, energizing them through a productive head buzz. This delicious smelling bud has scents of chocolate and coffee that immediately hit your senses and wakes you up. Highwayman is the cannabis lover’s perfect cup of joe, leaving them chatty and alert while also remaining relaxed and pain-free. Highwayman’s THC levels rarely top 19% and is good for day and morning time use. Improves creativity, boosts energy, prompts giggles & chattiness. Relieves stress, stimulates appetite. Name is inspired by a Willy Nelson song.