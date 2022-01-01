About this product
Rev Clinics 4th Cannabis Salve combines Shea Butter and Lemon Oil to give a soothing effect. Combine all of that with Rev Clinics THC distillate and you’ve got a perfect topical for a variety of therapeutic uses.
Rev Brands
Rev Brands
Revolutionary Clinics is a professional, well-respected medical marijuana company offering natural solutions to patients and Cannabis businesses across Massachusetts.