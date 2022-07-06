Rev Clinics 4th Cannabis Salve combines Shea Butter and Lemon Oil to give a soothing effect. Combine all of that with Rev Clinics THC distillate and you’ve got a perfect topical for a variety of therapeutic uses. 45mg of salve in 2 oz tin.
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.