Star Dawg is named after the bright, sparkling crystal trichomes that blanket the strain like stars. Earthy pine with sour notes of diesel. Patients have reported that Star Dawg’s uplifting effects have helped with their stress, fatigue and anxiety disorders.
Rev Brands
Revolutionary Clinics is a professional, well-respected medical marijuana company offering natural solutions to patients and Cannabis businesses across Massachusetts.