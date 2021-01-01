About this product

Effects: Relaxed and Creative. Afghani Tang Tang offers a complex mixture of effects that soothes and uplifts. This hybrid blends anti-inflammatory pain relief and pleasurable physical effects with a focused, cerebral buzz. Afghani Tang Tang's aroma is pungent, reeking of skunk and forest floor. The earthy terpenes mellow on the palate while stimulating appetite and creativity. Afghani Kush is a land race Indica from the middle east and Tang Tang is a land race Sativa from Jamaica.