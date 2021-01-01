Revolution Cannabis
Bermuda Triangle Live Resin 1g
About this product
Potent, cerebral and sedative effects mix with a sweet and gassy profile that stems from its all-star OG heritage.
LR - Designed for consumers looking for pure concentrates with maximum flavor; capturing the essence of our freshest flowers.
