Get Happy with Banana Pudding, a blissful hybrid best for leisurely activities. It gives a heady high without sending your mind racing, and physical relaxation without couch lock. Oh, and it's very tasty (sweet, creamy, smooth).



Mood: Sunny, Calm, Carefree

Pairs well with: Art projects, Puzzles, Nature walks

Lineage: Cookies & Cream x Banana Punch #7

Top Terpenes: Limonene, Linalool, Beta-Caryophellene, Alpha Terpineol, Alpha Humelene

Grown by: Revolution Cannabis