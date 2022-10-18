About this product
Get Happy with Banana Pudding, a blissful hybrid best for leisurely activities. It gives a heady high without sending your mind racing, and physical relaxation without couch lock. Oh, and it's very tasty (sweet, creamy, smooth).
Mood: Sunny, Calm, Carefree
Pairs well with: Art projects, Puzzles, Nature walks
Lineage: Cookies & Cream x Banana Punch #7
Top Terpenes: Limonene, Linalool, Beta-Caryophellene, Alpha Terpineol, Alpha Humelene
Grown by: Revolution Cannabis
About this brand
Revolution Cannabis
Armed with an in-house breeding & genetics team.
Rooted in science.
Passionate about plants and people.
Dedicated to delivering enhanced experiences - through premium cannabis products.
Welcome to the Revolution!
