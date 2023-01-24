Purple Punch will surely throw a party in your mouth with lively grape and blueberry flavors with hints of vanilla and clove. Some compare the taste of Purple Punch to a freshly-baked apple pie. Purple Punch will leave you on your seat, enjoying the euphoric sensation of Rhino Xtracts.
Silverback Hemp Co makes high-quality Hemp-Derived Products. Each Silverback Hemp Co product comes in a strain-specific variety including strains like Day Dream, Delta Kush, White Rhino, Durban Poison, Gorilla Glue, Purple Punch, Island Zkittlez, Pineapple Express, and Platinum Jack
Silverback Hemp Co utilizes some of the best quality materials. Our Terpenes will rock your taste buds and have you coming back for more.