About this product

After your driver picks your up, and the paper work is signed, your safely and swiftly transported down a scenic interstate route to pueblo. To the outlying northwest dispensaries which aren't oppressively taxed. This small cluster of dispensaries routinely sell flower for well under $100 an oz OTD. This is the shuttle your going to want, if you want to actually shop in a rec dispensary, not break the bank, and get a little dose of treat yo self at an affordable rate.