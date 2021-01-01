Loading…
Logo for the brand Ride To Rec

Ride To Rec

Pueblo OZ Sale Shuttle

About this product

After your driver picks your up, and the paper work is signed, your safely and swiftly transported down a scenic interstate route to pueblo. To the outlying northwest dispensaries which aren't oppressively taxed. This small cluster of dispensaries routinely sell flower for well under $100 an oz OTD. This is the shuttle your going to want, if you want to actually shop in a rec dispensary, not break the bank, and get a little dose of treat yo self at an affordable rate.
