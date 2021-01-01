Loading…
Logo for the brand Ripped City Gardens

Ripped City Gardens

Purple Punch

About this product

Parent/Cross Strains:
Granddaddy Purple x Larry OG

From Leafly:

"Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects are preferred for managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness."
