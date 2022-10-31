About this product
Pour this on your tongue. Like, right in your face.
It’s like a water & lint proof gummy, but smaller. These baddies fit anywhere, the cuff of your pants, your wallet, the rim of your hat.
QuickSticks are the ultimate pocketable, fast-acting, on-the-go THC companion.
[Insert unnecessarily detailed description of fruits everyone knows here.]
Sativa Like High
THC: 100mg
10mg per Packet
10 Packets per Container
Formerly "Mixed Berry"
No product reviews
About this brand
Ripple
Ripple produces the most innovative and consistent products in the cannabis market, including: Ripple, the O.G. fast-acting, water-soluble powder; Ripple Gummies, like a joint you can eat; and Ripple Quicksticks, something you can pour right on your tongue.
At Ripple, our mission is to improve people’s lives through cannabinoids. We give people consistent experiences they can count on, and we give those experiences 2x faster. We pride ourselves on great products, great people, and great science. We are singularly focused on quality, which to us means doing things the right way, right from the start.
For more information, please visit TryRipple.com
State License(s)
404R-00177
AU-P-000241
PR-000247