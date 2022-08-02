About this product
Enjoy the light, bright citrusy taste of ginger ale, tempered with the deep, rich red-berry flavors of ripe pomegranate. It’s an indescribably delicious flavor combo that will take your tongue to new heights as it dissolves.
Hybrid Like Effect
50mg THC : 50mg CBD per Container
5mg THC : 5mg CBD per Packet
10 Packets per Container
Ripple QuickSticks are a party in a stick. Simply pour the delicious flavored powder on your tongue to keep the party going, discreetly and conveniently. QuickSticks are the ultimate pocketable, fast-acting THC companion.
About this brand
At Ripple, our mission is to improve people’s lives through cannabinoids. We give people consistent experiences they can count on, and we give those experiences 2x faster. We pride ourselves on great products, great people, and great science. We are singularly focused on quality, which to us means doing things the right way, right from the start.
For more information, please visit TryRipple.com