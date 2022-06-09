Ripple produces the most innovative and consistent products in the cannabis market, including: Ripple Dissolvables, the O.G. fast-acting, water-soluble powder; Ripple Gummies, clinically proven to be 2X faster than the competition; and Ripple Quicksticks, the most convenient and fun way to get the fastest THC.



At Ripple, our mission is to improve people’s lives through cannabinoids. We give people consistent experiences they can count on, and we give those experiences 2x faster. We pride ourselves on great products, great people, and great science. We are singularly focused on quality, which to us means doing things the right way, right from the start.



For more information, please visit TryRipple.com