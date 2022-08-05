About this product
Now you can have ranch dressing, guacamole, or even water that gets you high.
Hybrid Like Effect
5mg THC : 5mg CBD per Packet
Make anything an edible. The O.G. fast-acting, water-soluble powder. Ripple Dissolvables dissolve quickly and cleanly into any food or beverage—no oil slicks or hashy flavor here. Why settle for a bad-tasting edible? Instead, infuse all of your favorite foods and drinks with the 2X faster THC and make anything an edible!
At Ripple, our mission is to improve people’s lives through cannabinoids. We give people consistent experiences they can count on, and we give those experiences 2x faster. We pride ourselves on great products, great people, and great science. We are singularly focused on quality, which to us means doing things the right way, right from the start.
