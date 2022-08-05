About this product
A non-psychoactive way to focus and enjoy.
Make anything an edible. The O.G. fast-acting, water-soluble powder. Ripple Dissolvables dissolve quickly and cleanly into any food or beverage.
Now you can have ranch dressing, guacamole, or even water that provides relief.
High CBD / Hybrid Like Effect
About this brand
At Ripple, our mission is to improve people’s lives through cannabinoids. We give people consistent experiences they can count on, and we give those experiences 2x faster. We pride ourselves on great products, great people, and great science. We are singularly focused on quality, which to us means doing things the right way, right from the start.
For more information, please visit TryRipple.com