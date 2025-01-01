About this product
RSO (Rick Simpson Oil) is a full-spectrum whole-plant cannabis oil that contains a wide variety of cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids with great therapeutic potential.
1g RSO syringes provide powerful cannabis support that can be applied topically or ingested orally.
RSO & RSO+ products are not suitable for combusting or vaping consumption
Custom ratios. Custom doses. Custom cannabis.
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
No product reviews
About this brand
RISE
RISE was established out of a desire to provide dependable and consistent pharmaceutical grade cannabis based medicines to patients seeking treatment for chronic ailments. Our teams expertise in cannabis extraction and isolation enables us to provide confidence in your choice to medicate accurately and effectively.
License(s)
- MI, US: PR-000069
- MI, US: AU-P-000113
