About this product
The RSO+ Tincture combines the therapeutic power of RSO (Rick Simpson Oil) with the enhanced benefits of strain-specific live resin, delivering a premium full-spectrum, whole-plant cannabis oil. Designed for simple and mess-free sublingual dosing, RSO+ Tincture offers a robust platform of cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids from live resin.
RISE products are also free of sugar, gluten, and nuts.
200mg per bottle with approximately 6mg of cannabinoids per dropper / 30 serving size. Each dropper is metered to allow for accurate dosing every single time.
RISE tincture does not contain any nut oil and is the only tincture currently available made with hemp seed oil (refined/golden) to offer a 100% cannabis-based tincture.
Custom ratios. Custom doses. Custom cannabis.
About this brand
RISE
RISE was established out of a desire to provide dependable and consistent pharmaceutical grade cannabis based medicines to patients seeking treatment for chronic ailments. Our teams expertise in cannabis extraction and isolation enables us to provide confidence in your choice to medicate accurately and effectively.
Custom Ratios. Custom Doses. Custom Cannabis.
License(s)
- MI, US: PR-000069
- MI, US: AU-P-000113
