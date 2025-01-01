About this product
RISE THC Tincture is formulated with 100% all-natural refined hemp seed oil and contains 200mg THC per bottle.
Each dropper is metered to allow for accurate dosing every single time. RISE THC tincture does not contain any nut oil and is made with hemp seed oil (refined/golden) to offer a 100% cannabis-based tincture.
Each bottle contains 30mL of tincture and provides 6.7mg THC per serving (equal to 30 servings/bottle).
Custom ratios. Custom doses. Custom cannabis.
About this product
About this brand
RISE
RISE was established out of a desire to provide dependable and consistent pharmaceutical grade cannabis based medicines to patients seeking treatment for chronic ailments. Our teams expertise in cannabis extraction and isolation enables us to provide confidence in your choice to medicate accurately and effectively.
Custom Ratios. Custom Doses. Custom Cannabis.
License(s)
- MI, US: PR-000069
- MI, US: AU-P-000113
