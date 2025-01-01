About this product
Our NEW RISE Cannabis Transdermal Patch delivers a precise dose of cannabinoids through the skin for consistent, long-lasting relief. Offering up to 24 hours of steady dosing, it ensures cannabinoids are absorbed directly into the bloodstream every hour through a medical grade transdermal patch. Stick it and forget it, no need to remember to take this product as it last for 24hrs.
Time release formula, consistent dosing, discreet, water proof, sweat proof.
97% bioavailability, hypoallergenic, silicone free, latex free, gluten free, vegan.
Can be cut into multiple servings.
About this brand
RISE
RISE was established out of a desire to provide dependable and consistent pharmaceutical grade cannabis based medicines to patients seeking treatment for chronic ailments. Our teams expertise in cannabis extraction and isolation enables us to provide confidence in your choice to medicate accurately and effectively.
Custom Ratios. Custom Doses. Custom Cannabis.
License(s)
- MI, US: PR-000069
- MI, US: AU-P-000113
